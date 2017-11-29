Victoria Secret Model Takes Epic Fall, Breaks Down On Stage

Victoria Secret model, Ming Xi, had all eyes on her as she took center stage during the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show and unfortunately experienced quite possibly the most embarrassing moment in Victoria Secret Fashion Show history.

Ming Xi pulled off a model’s worst nightmare and took a tumble as she was in the middle of her fashion-strut and couldn’t keep her emotions in as she broke down in tears on the stage. A terribly embarrassing moment for a young girl with so much promise.

What really makes this story so interesting is that this tumble was filmed on November 20th and she was told that this embarrassing fall would not be shown during the broadcast. Clearly someone didn’t stand by their word and this poor girl has to experience the worst kind of viral a person can go through.