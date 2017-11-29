BRAND NEW Avengers Trailer Has Just Arrived!!!

I’m at the point where I almost like the trailers for these Avengers movies more than the actual films themselves. (Not really, but you get the point.)

Marvel certainly made us wait some time for this highly-anticipated trailer and they have finally released the first teaser trailer for Avengers: Infinity War and without sounding too cliche, it was certainly worth the wait.

Infinity War is shaping up to be one of Marvel’s biggest movies ever, uniting the Avengers, the Guardians of the Galaxy, and almost every other superhero Marvel has ever put on-screen in the 17 prior films over the last decade.

And after your done with that, check out Tom Holland aka Spider-Man hilariously “accidentally” reveal the release date and official poster for the upcoming flick.