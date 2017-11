By Robyn Collins

South Korean pop group BTS continues to make the TV rounds here in the US.

Jin, J-Hope, RM, Suga, Jimin, V and Jungkook all took the stage of Jimmy Kimmel Live! Wednesday night, Nov. 29. To an ecstatic audience they performed their hit track “Mic Drop,” as well as “Go Go,” “Save Me,” “I Need You,” and “Fire.”

The septet are next scheduled to appear on James Corden’s The Late Late Show on Thursday, Nov. 30.