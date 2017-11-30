ENERGY Has Moved to 97.3 FM!

DMX’s ‘Rudolph The Rednose Reindeer’ Is What Christmas Is All About

Just like every other sane human on this earth, Christmas music soothes my soul and makes my world a better place. So when I heard that DMX decided to give us a Christmas miracle and cover the legendary Christmas carol of “Rudolph the Rednose Reindeer,” I lost my freakin’ mind.

Without sounding too dramatic, this might be the greatest Christmas song to ever hit the airwaves. Christmas parties all around the world officially have the ultimate turn-up Christmas jam and we should all be forever thankful for that.

Without a doubt in my mind, I believe Santa Claus, even Mrs. Claus for that matter, would give this their ultimate stamp of approval.

 

 

