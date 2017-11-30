ENERGY Has Moved to 97.3 FM!

Matt Lauer Shows Us All Just How Creepy He Really Is

Not good. Not good at all!

The hits keep coming for Matt Lauer and unfortunately, I think this is just going to be the beginning.

In the aftermath of  Matt Lauer’s shocking firing from The “Today” Show on Wednesday over allegations of “inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace, TMZ published footage from 11 years ago of Lauer commenting on  Meredith Vieira’s figure while she was in the process of bending over.

You can clearly hear Matt Lauer say “Keep bending over like that. It’s a nice view” with absolutely zero intention of joking around and 100% intention of being an absolute creep.

But don’t worry, creeping on a colleague doesn’t stop there. Let’s not forget back in 2012 when former Today co-host Katie Couric did an interview with Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen and admitted that Lauer’s “most annoying habit” is that he “pinches me on the ass a lot.”

Again, not good.

 

