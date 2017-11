Hahahhahaha…WOW…for SURE a THROWBACK. A few of my friends from high school (CHULA VISTA HIGH SCHOOL TO BE EXACT!) were pretty big *NSYNC fans…so they decided to make a fake “Bye Bye Bye” video with me in it…AND IT’S HILARIOUS!!! My best friend Eddie is in it and posted it to youtube years later and I’m so glad cause now we can always look back and LOL! It’s too funny. Enjoy! And also, sorry for the bad quality!!!! Xo -Tonya