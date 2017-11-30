Win STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI tickets at Sycuan Casino, Thu. 12/7!

Is the force with you? If it is, come join us at Sycuan Casino for a viewing of “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” on Thursday, December 7th at 8p in their plush Live Up & Close Theatre! It’s going to be a fun night! Come by early to take pictures with Star Wars cosplayers. We’ll have fun prizes including chances to win FREE tickets to see Star Wars: The Last Jedi, in theaters December 15th.

CLICK HERE TO WIN TICKETS TO OUR SPECIAL SCREENING OF “ROGUE ONE: A STAR WARS STORY” ON DECEMBER 7TH AT SYCUAN CASINO!

In Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi, the Skywalker saga continues as the heroes of The Force Awakens join the galactic legends in an epic adventure that unlocks age-old mysteries of the Force and shocking revelations of the past.

The film stars Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Andy Serkis, Domhnall Gleeson, Anthony Daniels, Gwendoline Christie, Kelly Marie Tran, Laura Dern and Benicio Del Toro.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is written and directed by Rian Johnson and produced by Kathleen Kennedy and Ram Bergman. J.J. Abrams, Tom Karnowski and Jason McGatlin are the executive producers.