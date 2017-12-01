ENERGY Has Moved to 97.3 FM!

Applebee’s Has $1 Long Island Iced Teas ALL MONTH LONG

I don’t care what anyone says at this point, Applebee’s is the real MVP after this.

After a dominant month, which is now known as the month of the Dollarita, Applebee’s is back and quite possibly better than ever. Instead of the $1 margarita, which captured all of our hearts, Applebee’s is replacing it with the $1 Long Island Iced Teas and not a single person is mad at them for it.

These $1 Long Island Iced Teas will most likely be the cause for what may be one of the most interesting months in Applebee’s history. There aren’t many drinks stronger than one of these bad boys and with them being just one buck, the possibilities are endless.

