Ciara Takes Over Disney With Magical Performance Of ‘Jingle Bells Rock’

I didn’t think Jingle Bells Rock could be performed any better after watching Rachel McAdams, Lindsey Lohan and the rest of the “mean girls” made the song their own back in 2004, but Ciara has made me reconsider after her performance at The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration! .

Ciara and the rest of her gorgeous back-up dancers looked absolutely stunning in their latex, white bodysuits with furry pink skirts, paired with white boots and finished off with a white fur hat. The outfit was certainly quite out there, but it was perfect for the holiday event.

This serves as a friendly reminder of how much we still adore Ciara.

