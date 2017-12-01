Jimmy Kimmel Ready To Throw Fists With Alabama Republican

Jimmy Kimmel is about that life!

The host of ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” got into a Twitter feud with Roy Moore, the Alabama Republican, over a stunt that Kimmel’s show had orchestrated on Wednesday at a Moore event.

“.@jimmykimmel If you want to mock our Christian values, come down here to Alabama and do it man to man. #ALSen,” Moore had tweeted earlier in the day and my man Kimmel went OFF on this sucker, completely tearing him apart on his show.

“I accept the invitation. I will come down there. I’m gonna come down to Gadsden, Alabama with a team of high school cheerleaders. We’ll meet you at the mall, don’t worry, I can get you in,” Kimmel clapped back on his show, referring to allegations that Moore was banned from the local mall for pursuing young women.

