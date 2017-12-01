Kaley Cuoco Breaks Guys’ Hearts All Around The World, Gets Engaged

The Big Bang Theory star, who is also known as the girl that gave every average-looking dude the hope that they will one day land the girl of their dreams, has finally taken herself off the market for good.

Kaley Cuoco was finally asked to be the wife of her longtime bf, Karl Cook, on her 32nd birthday. This is Kaley’s 2nd marriage.after her divorce from Ryan Sweeting was finalized in 2016.

Her reaction was everything Cook could have wanted and more. Even though he had to wait a few moments to get his final answer, it all turned out to be one of the cutest things I have ever seen!