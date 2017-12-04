Billy Bush Is Firing Shots At Donald Trump

Did anyone actually believe that former Access Hollywood anchor Billy Bush was going to lose his job for being the man who was laughing during Donald Trump’s “grab em by the p****” scandal and let him get away with trying to act like he didn’t say it?

Not a chance.

Billy is here to set the record straight and let the world know that even though Trump is trying to say that the alleged tape isn’t real, Bush says that the tape couldn’t be more real.

Billy Bush starts off his article in the Ney York Times by saying ‘Grab ’em by the p**sy.’ Of course he said it. And we all laughed along, without a single doubt that this was hypothetical hot air from America’s highest-rated bloviator.” Bush goes on to recount several sexual assault accusations that have been lodged against Trump. “I can only imagine how [Trump claiming the Access Hollywood tape is fake] has reopened the wounds of the women who came forward with their stories about him and did not receive enough attention,” Bush writes. “This country is currently trying to reconcile itself to years of power abuse and sexual misconduct. Its leader is wantonly poking the bear.”