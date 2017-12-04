ENERGY Has Moved to 97.3 FM!

Britney Spears Covers Legendary Elvis Presley Song

Britney Spears had her own little concert this weekend and it just so happened to feature one of Elvis Presely’s greatest hits.

Our forever-favorite pop star shared a clip of herself singing a rendition of “Can’t Help Falling in Love” A Capella-style and slayed in a tight, black dress. This performance was Britney Spears’ birthday gift to all of us as she shared to video on her birthday (December 2.)

Britney captioned the photo, “I’ve always wanted to do a performance like this… singing in a pretty little black dress, with a simple 360, one take shot! I figured since it was my birthday, why not go for it?! So boom, when the clock struck 12:00, I did it!!!”

