Kendall Jenner Channels Rocky Balboa In New Commercial

Sylvester Stallone will be proud of Kendall for this one.

Kendall channeled her inner “Rocky” for her LOVE Magazine Advent Calendar shoot by guzzling raw egg yolks (she doesn’t even make a funny face after drinking it), shadow boxing and taking over the gym with grace.

