Kendall Jenner Channels Rocky Balboa In New Commercial

Sylvester Stallone will be proud of Kendall for this one.
Kendall channeled her inner “Rocky” for her LOVE Magazine Advent Calendar shoot by guzzling raw egg yolks (she doesn’t even make a funny face after drinking it), shadow boxing and taking over the gym with grace.
On the 4th day of Christmas, Kendall Jenner plays the role of both Rocky Balboa and his wife Adrian. "When you get asked to shoot the advent calendar, it's highly flattering. It's a chance to have fun and embrace a strong self and always a good time," says Kendall, on being a part of LOVE Magazine's Advent Calendar.