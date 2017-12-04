ENERGY Has Moved to 97.3 FM!

Mission Fed Community Moment – The Great Kindness Challenge

The Great Kindness Challenge.

This Community Moment is brought to you by Mission Fed and its proud partnership with Kids For Peace, a nonprofit whose mission is to create peace through youth leadership, community service and thoughtful acts of kindness.

What began with three Carlsbad schools focused on a pledge to improve school climate and increase student engagement, has sprouted into a larger movement: The Great Kindness Challenge.

The Challenge actively engages students, teachers, administrators, families and communities in creating a culture of compassion, acceptance, unity and respect.

This year in San Diego County, the challenge was accepted by over 400 schools with 240 local students devoted to performing acts of kindness on their campuses. With a checklist of 50 kind acts, students accept The Great Kindness Challenge and create change by raising funds and awareness for communities in need.

Learn more and download your free Kindness Checklist at GreatKindnesschallenge.org.

And thanks Mission Fed!

