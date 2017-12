At this point I have already seen ‘Coco’ twice and I am thinking of going again, lol. No shame in my game! It’s so good! ‘Coco’ definitely picked my heart strings being that I cried both times seeing the movie. Pixar did a great job capturing my culture with so much respect in this beautiful movie.

Take a listen to ‘Remember Me’ sung by my favorite Miguel and Natalia Lafourcade.