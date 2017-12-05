Photo: Ron Elkman / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Chance the Rapper and his hometown Chicago Bulls have a funny thing going on.

Chance fans might remember earlier this year when the rapper attended a Chicago Bulls NBA game. Like any self-respecting major sports franchise, the Bulls pointed out on the big screen that Chance was in the house, and, for the uninitiated, included a caption below his name indicating what he does for a living.

Considering that “rapper” is already in Chance’s name, the annotation of Chance the Rapper as a rapper came off as more than a little redundant.

Chance pointed out the redundancy on Twitter, and everyone had a good laugh (See the tweet below).

In the tweet, Chance let the Bulls know that from that point on, “Father” and “Zaddy” were both acceptable job descriptions.

The Bulls clearly got the message. During last night’s game (Dec. 4) against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Chance showed up to cheer his home team and the Bulls organization updated his job description as directed.

The team captured the moment and shared in on social media to ensure that everyone knows they’re on top of their game and are fully aware of what really makes Chance… Chance. They also caught him working on a new title as ‘Chance the Snacker.’ Well played, Chicago Bulls. Well played.

