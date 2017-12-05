ENERGY Has Moved to 97.3 FM!

Channing Tatum’s Instagram Post To His Wife Melts Our Hearts

Filed Under: birthday, Cabo San Lucas, channing tatum, Instagram, Jenna Dewan-Tatum

If we’ve said it once, we have said it a million times before, Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum are the definition of #CouplesGoals.

Hearts all around the world melted when they read Channing’s heartfelt Instagram post dedicated towards his wife for her 37th birthday.

“This creature is one more year beautiful,” he wrote. “The transformation she invoked this year has been something they only write about in books of fairytale and magic. Your strength and grace ever evolving. By doing so you make everything around you grow- everything. And I am so very grateful for your lessons. Happy life day my love. #leica”

The beautiful couple celebrated Jenna’s birthday the right way with sunshine and tequila as they clearly enjoyed their time in Cabo San Lucas over the weekend.

More from Energy Mornings
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From ENERGY 97.3

Tonya & Sonic on Energy Mornings
CARE Award
Listen Live Here

Listen Live