Channing Tatum’s Instagram Post To His Wife Melts Our Hearts

This year has been one i will never forget. Challenging, beautiful and wonderfully expansive all at the same time. But i know for sure that every experience you have is here for your own growth and when viewed that way, the magic of life will show you the way. thank you all for my birthday wishes!! ❤️😘🎂 A post shared by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennadewan) on Dec 3, 2017 at 1:08pm PST

If we’ve said it once, we have said it a million times before, Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum are the definition of #CouplesGoals.

Hearts all around the world melted when they read Channing’s heartfelt Instagram post dedicated towards his wife for her 37th birthday.

This creature is one more year beautiful. The transformation she invoked this year has been something they only write about in books of fairytale and magic. Your strength and grace ever evolving. By doing so you make everything around you grow- everything. And i am so very grateful for your lessons. Happy life day my love. #leica A post shared by Channing Tatum (@channingtatum) on Dec 4, 2017 at 12:22am PST

The beautiful couple celebrated Jenna’s birthday the right way with sunshine and tequila as they clearly enjoyed their time in Cabo San Lucas over the weekend.