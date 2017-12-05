ENERGY Has Moved to 97.3 FM!

Does Justin Bieber Hear Wedding Bells In His Near Future?

Filed Under: Biebs, Justin Bieber, marriage, Selena Gomez, Wedding Ring

Justin Bieber is still riding high after pulling off what seemed like the impossible – Getting Selena Gomez back. People all around the world are still in disbelief.

One reporter decided to see just how far Justin could go in this magical act of redemption and asked Biebs if he was planning on putting a ring on the hand that he miraculously won back.

Though he didn’t give an official answer, his facial expression said EVERYTHING we need to know and at this point, it’s just a matter of time.

I don’t know how you did it Justin, but don’t you dare screw it up again.

WATCH Justin’s reaction HERE!!!

More from Energy Mornings
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From ENERGY 97.3

Tonya & Sonic on Energy Mornings
CARE Award
Listen Live Here

Listen Live