It’s Official: Chance The Rapper Is A ‘Zaddy’

Zaddy, @chicagobulls? 😂😂 A post shared by Bleacher Report (@bleacherreport) on Dec 4, 2017 at 7:08pm PST

For those of you that are unaware, Urbandictionary.com defines a “Zaddy” as ” a really “handsome” guy who is very appealing and looks really fashionable. He has to have swag and sex appeal and look sexy and attractive.”

As you can imagine, to be called a Zaddy is a tremendous honor that should not be taken lightly and with everything Chance The Rapper has accomplished, to be known as an official Zaddy may be his greatest.

How does one become an official Zaddy? Well, when a professional sports team (Chicago Bulls) puts your face on the jumbotron with the title “Father/Zaddy” then you have officially earned the title of an official Zaddy.

And it isn’t like Chance is a hard guy to look at either.