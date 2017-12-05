Photo: Anthony Behar / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

JAY-Z and Beyoncé have been photographed posing inside of an elevator. The seemingly innocuous image is notable for what it represents and what it brings to mind. It’s the first time the two have been captured in an elevator since the infamous 2014 viral video, in which Beyoncé’s sister, Solange, physically attacked JAY-Z while Beyoncé watched.

The couple’s new and much happier elevator ride took place last night on Jay-Z’s birthday (Dec. 4) at New York City’s Angelika Film Center, which Beyoncé rented for a private showing of the new Woody Allen movie Wonder Wheel.

In a video shared by TMZ, JAY-Z can be heard encouraging paparazzi, saying, “Hurry up, come get it.”

See the video and a photo of the moment below:

And see the original 2014 video of the altercation here: