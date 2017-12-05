Kim Kardashian Vs. Taylor Swift Reaches New Heights

famous A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Dec 4, 2017 at 3:51pm PST

The battle between Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift may be one of the pettiest things I have ever seen in my entire life, but that isn’t going to stop me from enjoying every second of it!

Since the feud between the two has been pretty silent as of late, Kim K took it upon herself to make some noise and she couldn’t have done a better job. As she was feeling a little cocky on Monday, Kim decided to stir up the internet by sharing an Instagram image of her taking a pic at art exhibit which features a wax figure of her naked husband, Kanye West, laying on a bed next to wax figure of naked Taylor Swift from the now-infamous “Famous” video.

That is when the ever-reliable “Swifties” came to the defense of Taylor and attacked her post by swarming her comments with rat emojis after Taylor called Kim a “snake.”

The amount of pettiness going on in all of this is unreal and is the perfect end to what was a petty-filled 2017.