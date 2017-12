Today, I woke up super angry and not knowing why. I called my best friend to get a good laugh and she reminded me that were going thru a “Mercury Retrograde” and that this does exist. I never been a believer but it makes sense. Well, not that im not a believer but I didnt understand what this had to do with my mood.After doing some research this best describes what a “Mercury Retrograde” is , whats your thoughts ?