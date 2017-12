Photo: Anthony Behar / Sipa / USA Today

By Robyn Collins

Jezzy has shared the tracklisting for his new album Pressure, which is set to drop on Dec. 15.

The new album features Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole on the track “American Dream,” Kodak Black and YG on the title track, and Puff Daddy on the previously released “Bottles Up.” Other guests include 2 Chainz, Rick Ross and Trey Songz.

Check out the full tracklist below.