John Mayer has sent a heartfelt thank you to fans for the outpouring of love and support after the guitarist was rushed to the hospital for an emergency appendectomy earlier this week.

“Thank you everyone for the well wishes,” Mayer shared on Twitter. “Had surgery yesterday and woke up to see some amazingly kind and loving tweets. I’m so sorry that we couldn’t finish out the last few dates of the tour. This band and these shows mean the world to me. Love you all dearly.”

Dead & Co. have been forced to postpone a handful of shows while Mayer recovers from the surgery.

“The Dead & Company concerts scheduled for Dec. 7 in Orlando, Florida and Dec. 8 in Sunrise, Florida, in addition to the Dec. 5 show in New Orleans, are postponed,” according to a statement from the group. “All tickets for these shows will be honored for the rescheduled dates. Information on the rescheduled concerts will be announced as soon as possible. Should ticketholders choose to seek a refund, they will be available at the point of purchase.”

