At some point somebody needs to tell Justin Timberlake to calm down just for a moment and let somebody else do something spectacular.

We all know and love JT as one of the greatest performers to ever exist, but did any of you know that he is also a fruit enthusiast and has made a historical breakthrough in the fruit industry? Well, that’s exactly who he is.

Timberlake invented a brand new way of eating raspberries and blueberries as seen in an Instagram video Tuesday in which he perfectly plants the blueberry inside the raspberry to create the first-ever “Braspberry” of all knowledge.

Once again JT, you have outdone yourself.