Photo: Sthanlee Mirador / Tonya Wise / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

When Big Sean and Metro Boomin said that their collaborative new album, Double or Nothing, was “coming soon,” they really meant it.

Big Sean has gone on social media today (Dec. 7) to reveal that the joint full-length is set to debut tomorrow, Dec. 8.

The rapper also shared the album’s tracklist, with features from 2 Chainz, Travis Scott, 21 Savage and more.

See the Twitter announcement below.