Camila Cabello’s ability to have us sitting on the edge of our seats, awaiting the arrival of her debut album has been remarkable, but thankfully she decided to give us loyal fans a little something before that January 12th release date.

The next two songs to join “Cringing In The Club” and “Havana” on her pre-release mix will be “Never Be The Same” and “Real Friends.” Both songs do not disappoint as they both have amazing potential to rise up the charts.

Camila is certainly showing us all that this album has zero intention of messing around and the only question at this point is which one of these songs lands higher on the chart.