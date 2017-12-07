ENERGY Has Moved to 97.3 FM!
Filed Under:Camila Cabello, Crying in the Club, Havana, Never Be The Same, real friends

Camila Cabello’s ability to have us sitting on the edge of our seats, awaiting the arrival of her debut album has been remarkable, but thankfully she decided to give us loyal fans a little something before that January 12th release date.

The next two songs to join “Cringing In The Club” and “Havana” on her pre-release mix will be “Never Be The Same” and “Real Friends.” Both songs do not disappoint as they both have amazing potential to rise up the charts.

Camila is certainly showing us all that this album has zero intention of messing around and the only question at this point is which one of these songs lands higher on the chart.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From ENERGY 97.3

Tonya & Sonic on Energy Mornings
CARE Award
Listen Live Here

Listen Live