Jason Derulo is gearing up to drop his new album 777 soon, and his latest single “Tip Toe” has been building up anticipation since its release last month and now the music video is here to take it to another level.

Just like every other Jason Derulo hit song to ever be released, the “Tip Toe” music video completely outshines the song itself as Jason Derulo, with the help of some beautiful-looking Tigers, danced their way into our hearts as we couldn’t keep our eyes off the screen.

The video, which Derulo directed alongside choreographer Jeremy Strong, finds the singer and his crew in a rain forest turn-up that then transitions to an okiya, with their smooth dance moves matching the high-energy track.

Not to worry French Montana fans as Montana shows up for his part looking fresh in a gold jacket, surrounded by women painted in straight gold.