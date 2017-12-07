Photo: James Dimmock

By Hayden Wright

Meek Mill has been denied bail yet again.

Related: Meek Mill Denied Bail Request for Being a ‘Danger to the Community’

A first bail request was denied by the judge who sentenced him—whom Mill’s attorneys have sought to have removed from the case. The latest denial came yesterday (Dec. 6) from the Pennsylvania Superior Court, according to Billboard. Mill’s attorneys say they will continue pursuing avenues for his freedom.

Mill is currently serving a controversial 2-4 year sentence for probation violations.