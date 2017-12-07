Strap it to the car, let's go. 🎄🚗 #ChristmasTreeFrappuccino available now through Monday, 12/11! (US & Canada) A post shared by Starbucks Coffee ☕ (@starbucks) on Dec 7, 2017 at 6:02am PST

I came into this Christmas season with very, VERY high expectations for my Starbucks as they think of a way to top their previous Frappuccino creations that featured the likes of Unicorns, Mermaids and Zombies.

Sure enough, Starbucks came through like I knew they would the entire time by releasing their ever-so-beautiful Christmas Tree Frappuccino. The frozen drink starts with a Peppermint Mocha Crème Frappuccino and is topped with a cute matcha whipped cream “tree,” decorated with caramel drizzle garland and candied cranberry ornaments and finished with a strawberry tree topper.

I don’t even know where to begin with the deliciousness that this drink contains. From the peppermint mocha to the FREAKIN’ CARAMEL DRIZZLE, this drink has taken Christmas to an entirely new level!