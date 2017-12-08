Lilac Fire Status + Readiness Info Read More
Filed Under:Beyonce, Christmas Shopping, Target

Beyonce tried to disguise herself as one of us mere mortals as she was spotted doing what we regular humans do best and that is shopping at Target.

Queen B was seen at the Target in San Clemente, CA as she can’t pass up on the amazing diversity Target brings with their products and who can blame her.

It seems as if Beyonce was strolling down the toy aisle during the moment when the picture was taken. Luckily for Beyonce’s kids, they can rest assure knowing that they will be receiving what most likely will be a fantastic gift as Target’s toy selection is top-notch.

And just like that, Beyonce becomes the Queen of Target. Sorry mom.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From ENERGY 97.3

Tonya & Sonic on Energy Mornings
CARE Award
Listen Live Here

Listen Live