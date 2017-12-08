#NewMusicFriday is back and quite possibly better than ever as this week we have an album featuring a collaboration that intends on taking over the charts after this project.

One of the rap game’s most decorated rappers, Big Sean, aligned himself with who many people are saying is the HOTTEST producer in the game right now, Metro Boomin, and released an entire album together titled Double Or Nothing.

The album features 10 songs, with features from 21 Savage, 2 Chainz, Travis Scott, Kash Doll, Young Thug and Swae Lee. If you want to get a jist of just how fire this album really is, watch LeBron James TURN UP to the album.

It’s been a busy year both Sean and Metro as Big Sean has already dropped an album this year that has gone platinum. Meanwhile, Metro has also made himself busy producing for just about everyone.