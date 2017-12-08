Lilac Fire Status + Readiness Info Read More
The first full official trailer for “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” dropped late Thursday, and it’s as exciting as people hoped.

Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard return as Owen Grady and Claire Dearing for the second installment of the rebooted franchise, with Jeff Goldblum reprising his role of Dr. Ian Malcolm from the original movies.

The trailer focuses on the eruption of the giant volcano that looks to terrorize the entire island with plenty of twists and turns to leave us all at the edge of our seats.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom hits theaters on June 22nd, 2018.

