Global Winter Wonderland has kicked off its holiday festival and ENERGY 97.3 has your tickets to the celebration! Listen to Beto from 3p-7p and when he tells you to call, be caller 20 at 833-288-0973 to win!

Global Winter Wonderland has hundreds of beautiful, illuminated displays representing their theme of holidays around the world! Their very own circus of light will perform 4 times a night – every night and you’ll have a chance to meet Santa and their mascot, Penny the Penguin!! Tickets are on sale at GlobalWonderland.com.

Global Winter Wonderland is open now through January 7, 2018.