Filed Under:Cardi B., Chris Evans, Demi Lovato, JR Smith, Keaton Jones, LeBron James, Mark Ruffalo

Over the weekend, Keaton Jones took the internet by storm as his emotional speech went viral as he spoke the truth about the nonsense that goes behind bullying,

Jones tearfully goes through the list of things other kids have done to him, from physical bullying, such as pouring milk on him and throwing bread at him to emotional bullying like name-calling and making fun of his appearance. He pleads for an answer to why the bullies are so mean and why anyone would enjoy being mean to another person.

The video has touched the hearts of millions and has garnered attention from celebrities all around the world as they voice their support of Keaton and the message that he is trying to send.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From ENERGY 97.3

Tonya & Sonic on Energy Mornings
CARE Award
Listen Live Here

Listen Live