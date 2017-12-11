Over the weekend, Keaton Jones took the internet by storm as his emotional speech went viral as he spoke the truth about the nonsense that goes behind bullying,
Jones tearfully goes through the list of things other kids have done to him, from physical bullying, such as pouring milk on him and throwing bread at him to emotional bullying like name-calling and making fun of his appearance. He pleads for an answer to why the bullies are so mean and why anyone would enjoy being mean to another person.
The video has touched the hearts of millions and has garnered attention from celebrities all around the world as they voice their support of Keaton and the message that he is trying to send.
Who ever goes to this boy school ,If you pick on him you not even a bully YOU A STRAIGHT UP PUSSY ASS PUNK ASS BITCH .Like how you pick on somebody who can’t defend them self ? THATS NOT GANGSTA ! If you a parent or somebody big sis or big bro show your kids this video and show them why they should not bully others !!😡😡😡 👊🏽👊🏽👊🏽👊🏽