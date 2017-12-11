Join us at San Diego’s new Holiday Blood Drive! Giving back and saving lives has never been so fun! San Diego Cares: It’s in our Blood is this Saturday, December 16, 2017 at the Town & Country Convention Center 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The event includes:

Live entertainment

Interactive sports-themed activities for the whole family

Autographs by local sports teams and alumni

Celebrity panel discussions with the Padres, Gulls, Sockers and more

A chance to win a new Honda CR-V

Make your appointment to donate blood and/or volunteer by visiting iCareSanDiego.com, or calling 1-800-4-MY-SDBB (1-800-469-7322).