Join us at San Diego’s new Holiday Blood Drive!  Giving back and saving lives has never been so fun!  San Diego Cares: It’s in our Blood is this Saturday, December 16, 2017 at the Town & Country Convention Center 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The event includes:

  • Live entertainment
  • Interactive sports-themed activities for the whole family
  • Autographs by local sports teams and alumni
  • Celebrity panel discussions with the Padres, Gulls, Sockers and more
  • A chance to win a new Honda CR-V

Make your appointment to donate blood and/or volunteer by visiting iCareSanDiego.com, or calling 1-800-4-MY-SDBB (1-800-469-7322).

