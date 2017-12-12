Photo: Courtesy Epic

By Scott T. Sterling

Camila Cabello and musical duo Grey’s new track “Crown” soundtracks the third and final trailer for the new movie, Bright.

Will Smith’s latest action adventure features an alternate Los Angeles populated by orcs, fairies and elves.

Cabello’s “Crown” is featured on the Bright soundtrack, which also includes music from Bastille, Migos, Future and more.

Bright will be available in select theaters and on Netflix starting December 22nd, watch the new trailer below.