Photo: Mitch Stringer / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

DJ trio Cheat Codes and Fetty Wap have hit the open road for the new “Feels Great” music video.

Related: Fetty Wap Reveals 2018 Tour Dates

In the video, Cheat Codes and some friends head out to the desert to race motorcycles along dusty dirt roads. Fetty Wap appears in the clip as a projection, with his face lit up along the side of a building.

“Youth is like diamonds in the sun and diamonds are forever,” Cheat Codes said in a press statement. “We had the best time with our friends making this video. It’s about feeling great and living better.”

“Excited to have a video out for this record,” Fetty Wap added. “We had a lot of fun filming.”

Watch the video for “Feels Great,” which contains explicit lyrics, now at Radio.com.