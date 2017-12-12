Filed Under:Baby, Dany Garcia, Dwayne Johnson, Instagram, Lauren Hashian

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is adding another pebble to the family.

The 45-year-old star announced the happy news of him and his girlfriend, Lauren Hashian, expecting another child on Instagram by posting a photo of his daughter, Jasmine.

“Our Jasmine Lia would like to make a big announcement – IT’S A GIRL,” Johnson wrote. “[Girlfriend Lauren Hashian] and I are boundlessly grateful for this blessing as this spring we’ll welcome our second baby.”

 The baby girl will be Johnson’s third daughter. He is already dad to 16-year-old Simone, his daughter with ex-wife Dany Garcia. Jasmine will turn 2 later this week.
