Our Jasmine Lia would like to make a big announcement – IT’S A GIRL! 🌺 @laurenhashianofficial and I are boundlessly grateful for this blessing as this spring we’ll welcome our second baby. Plus, Jazzy is excited to boss around and protect her lil’ sis. And once again, big daddy is completely surrounded by beautiful estrogen and loving, powerful female mana. All girls. One dude. And a boy dog. I wouldn’t have it any other way. #ItsAGirl #GratefulMan #TequilaTime 🌺🙏🏾🥃
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is adding another pebble to the family.
The 45-year-old star announced the happy news of him and his girlfriend, Lauren Hashian, expecting another child on Instagram by posting a photo of his daughter, Jasmine.
