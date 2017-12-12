By now, you have most likely seen the video of Keaton Jones questioning the behavior behind those who bully in a tearful rant that gave us all the feels. What you may not know is that people began to do some research on the mother of Keaton Jones and the information that they found isn’t flattering to say the least.

Kimberly Jones is now having to defend herself against accusations that she and her family are racist after photos emerged of her and her bullied son posing with Confederate flags.

The mother-of-three defended the Confederate flag pictures by stating: ‘It was meant to be ironic and funny and extreme. I am genuinely truly sorry. If I could take it back, I would.’

Watch the interview above and let’s hope that this is the last scandal the Jones have to face.