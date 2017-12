It’s the Holidays .Get you some @stevemadden thigh highs 😎 A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on Dec 12, 2017 at 6:37pm PST

Queen Cardi B is shining royally right now as her single “Bodak Yellow” has taken over the charts and now she has taken over Steve Madden as their new face of the franchise.

Not only does this mean that Cardi B will be flaunting Steve Madden’s finest as much as possible, but Steve Madden is also giving her the platform to give shoe advice to anyone willing to listen.