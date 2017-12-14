With the end of December just around the corner, that can only mean one thing…DJ Earworm is back with his United States Of Pop mashup of the hottest songs from 2017.

According to the mashup, 2017’s biggest pop songs also included “That’s What I Like” by Bruno Mars, “Look What You Made Me Do” by Taylor Swift, “Havana” by Camila Cabello, and “I’m The One” by DJ Khaled and friends. Coldplay, Cardi B, and Ed Sheeran are also in there.

DJ Earworm – United States of Pop 2017 (sample tracklist)

Bruno Mars – “That’s What I Like”

Camila Cabello Featuring Young Thug – “Havana”

Cardi B – “Bodak Yellow” (Money Moves)

The Chainsmokers & Coldplay – “Something Just Like This”

Charlie Puth – “Attention”

DJ Khaled Featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper & Lil Wayne – “I’m The One”

Ed Sheeran – Perfect Ed Sheeran – “Shape of You”

French Montana Featuring Swae Lee – “Unforgettable”

Future – “Mask Off”

Imagine Dragons – “Believer”

Imagine Dragons – “Thunder”

James Arthur – “Say You Won’t Let Go”

Kendrick Lamar – “Humble.”

Lil Uzi Vert – “XO TOUR Llif3”

Logic Featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid – “1-800-273-8255”

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber – “Despacito”

Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert – “Bad And Boujee”

Portugal. The Man – “Feel It Still”

Post Malone Featuring 21 Savage – “Rockstar”

Post Malone Featuring Quavo – “Congratulations”

Sam Hunt – “Body Like A Back Road”

Shawn Mendes – “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back”

Taylor Swift – “Look What You Made Me Do”

Zedd & Alessia Cara – “Stay”