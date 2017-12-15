Two of the greatest snack items on this planet have combined forces to create the ULTIMATE movie theater treat.

Regals Cinemas decided to make the move that we have all been dreaming about it by combining the deliciousness of both popcorn and Cheetos and will be serving the delicious treat in 32 oz. cups. This is a can’t-miss combo that will soon take over movie theaters all over the nation.

And if you think Regal Cinemas was going to stop there, then you’re wrong. Along with the Cheetos popcorn, Regals will also serve Cheetos in the 32 oz. cups as well, giving us all the chance to have the greatest movie experience possible.

God bless you, Regal Cinemas.