Eminem’s album “Revival” was released today and one song on the album has everybody talking.

“Like Home” featuring Alicia Keys is the song that has caught the attention of everyone and it isn’t because it’s quite possibly the best song on the entire album. What makes “Like Home” the talk of the album is that he sends a ton of jabs Donald Trump’s way.

Lines such as “All he does is watch FOX News like a parrot and repeats, while he looks like a canary with a beak” were sprinkled in throughout the hit song and it’s only a matter of time until we get a Twitter review of this song courtesy of Trump.