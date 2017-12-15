Photo: Courtesy Def Jam

By Hayden Wright

Justin Bieber’s Instagram has something for everyone this week: Ed Sheeran fans can watch him practice dance moves to “Perfect.” Christmas and fitness lovers can see him trim the tree shirtless. And now, Bieber has posted something a little more serious and personal.

The Purpose singer photographed a whiteboard with a message for his flock of 94.8 million followers, inspired by his connection with a power greater than himself:

“Do you feel like you have exhausted all your options? Do you feel helpless? Do you feel like you’re never good enough? What if I told you that there’s a god that’s willing to meet you WHEREVER you’re at! What if I told you he could take away your pain, shame, guilt and fears? #Jesus.”

See the post below.