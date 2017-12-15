I am very saddened to report that a firefighter fatality has occurred on the Thomas Incident. Please join me in keeping our fallen firefighter and his loved ones in your prayers. – @CALFIRE_CHIEF https://t.co/lJjvOddchS pic.twitter.com/zylqSlsj3K — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) December 14, 2017

These fires that have taken over Southern California have turned buildings into ashes, removed people out of their homes and forced firefighters into the heart of the flames.

I don’t need to go into the heroism that firefighters perform on the daily, but we shouldn’t forget that these men and women put their lives on the lines to save us all and unfortunately, one San Diego firefighter who was fighting the Thomas Fire in Ventura County was tragically killed on Thursday.

The firefighter was Cory Iverson, 32. His family has been notified. Iverson had been with Cal Fire since 2009. He leaves behind a 2-year-old daughter and a pregnant wife.

To assist his family, a GoFundMe page has been made and donations can be made HERE.