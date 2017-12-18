It seems like a lifetime ago when Iggy Azalea set our radio speakers on fire with her hit song “Fancy” as the song soared up the charts, along with her fame.

Since then, she has been apart of a terrible break-up with her fiance and hasn’t been heard from musically since 2015. Out of sight, out of mind has been the perfect way to describe Iggy Azalea as of late, but that is all coming to an end with her collaboration with super-producer Zedd titled “Boom Boom.”

Zedd is still as electrifying as ever and Iggy slays the rhythm on this collaboration. In an interview with Beats 1 earlier this year, Zedd said the collaboration was “one of the most creative songs I’ve ever created.”

Welcome back, Iggy.