Ring in 2018 and experience A Passage to India—a celebration of the exotic silks and spices of India. This black-tie gala transforms the oceanfront Ballroom into a luxurious affair with décor inspired by the rich colors and vibrant art of India, featuring a delectable five-course feast, open bar and dance music by the Mighty Untouchables. Or dance the night away in the historic Crown Room at “Club Crown” with a live DJ, desserts, midnight champagne toast and cash bar. 1500 OCEAN offers two seatings with a special menu and live entertainment. Visit HotelDel.com for more details.