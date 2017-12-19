Filed Under:January, netflix
Photo courtesy of Shutterstock

Did somebody ask for all a bunch of Batman movies for Christmas? Ask and you shall receive! Netflix is bringing four new Batman movies to viewers in the new year, as well as Breakfast at Tiffany’s, The Godfather trilogy, The Conjuring, and more!

Here’s the complete list of what’s coming in January.

Arriving January 1

10,000 B.C.
30 Days of Night
 Age Of Shadows
AlphaGo
America’s Sweethearts
 Apollo 13
 Batman
Batman & Robin
 Batman Begins
 Batman Forever
 Batman Returns
 Breakfast at Tiffany’s
 Bring It On
Bring It On Again
 Bring It On: All or Nothing
 Bring It On: Fight to the Finish
Bring It On: In It to Win It
Caddyshack
Chef & My Fridge: 2017
Defiance
 Definitely, Maybe
Eastsiders: Season 3
Furry Vengeance
 Glacé: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
 Justin Bieber: Never Say Never
 King Kong
 Lethal Weapon
 Lethal Weapon 2
 Lethal Weapon 3
 Lethal Weapon 4
 License to Wed
 Like Water for Chocolate
 Love Actually
 Lovesick: Season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Maddman: The Steve Madden Story
Marie Antoinette
 Martin Luther: The Idea that Changed the World
Midnight in Paris
 Monsters vs. Aliens
 National Treasure
 Sharknado 5: Global Swarming
 Stardust
 Strictly Ballroom
 The Dukes of Hazzard
 The Exorcism of Emily Rose
 The First Time
 The Godfather
 The Godfather: Part II
 The Godfather: Part III
 The Italian Job
 The Lovely Bones
 The Shawshank Redemption
 The Truman Show
The Vault
Training Day
Treasures From The Wreck Of The Unbelievable
 Troy
 Wedding Crashers
 Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

January 2

Mustang Island
Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
Rent

January 5

Before I Wake– – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
DEVILMAN crybaby: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Rotten — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

January 6

Episodes: Season 1-5

January 8

The Conjuring

January 10

47 Meters Down
Alejandro Riaño Especial de stand up – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
In The Deep

January 12

Colony: Season 2 Disjointed: Part 2-– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Somebody Feed Phil— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Man Who Would Be Polka King
The Polka King-– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Tom Segura: Disgraceful-– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

January 14

Wild Hogs

January 15

2018 Olympic Winter Games Preview: Meet Team USA & Go for the Gold
Rehenes
Unrest
Available 1/16/18
Dallas Buyers Club
Katt Williams: Great America— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Rita: Season 4

January 17

Arango y Sanint: Ríase El Show— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Friday Night Tykes: Season 4

January 18

Bad Day for the Cut
Tiempos de guerra: Season 1– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

January 19

Drug Lords: Season 1– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Grace and Frankie: Season 4– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Open House— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 1– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Janaury 23

Todd Glass: Act Happy— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

January 24

Ricardo Quevedo: Hay gente así— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

January 25

Acts of Vengeance

January 26

A Futile and Stupid Gesture— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Dirty Money— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Kavin Jay: Everybody Calm Down!— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Llama Llama: Season 1– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
One Day at a Time: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sebastián Marcelo Wainraich— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Adventures of Puss in Boots: Season 6– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Mau Nieto: Viviendo sobrio… desde el bar— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

January 28

El Ministerio del Tiempo: Seasons 1-2
El Ministerio del Tiempo: Season 3– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

January 29

The Force

January 30

Babylon Berlin: Season 1 & 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Death Race: Beyond Anarchy
Retribution: Season 1– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

January 31

Cars 3

Leaving January 1

Chicago
 Daddy Day Care
 Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
 Dressed to Kil
l E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
 Forrest Gump
 Four Brothers
 Free Willy
 Grease
 Gremlins
 I Am Sam
 Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Fifteenth Year
 Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Fourteenth Year
 Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Seventeenth Year
 Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Sixteenth Year
 License to Drive
 Made of Honor
 Mean Girls
Miss Congeniality
 Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous
 Mona Lisa Smile
 Pokémon the Movie: Diancie and the Cocoon of Destruction
 Pokémon the Movie: Hoopa and the Clash of Ages
 Pokémon: Indigo League: Season 1
Pokémon: XY: Seasons 1-2
Police Academy
 Pulp Fiction
 Requiem for a Dream
 Saw
 Saw II
 Saw III
 Saw IV
 Saw V
 Saw VI
 Saw: The Final Chapter
Someone Like You
 The Addams Family
 The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
The Day the Earth Stood Still
 The Desert Fox: The Story of Rommel
 The Inn of the Sixth Happiness
 The Man with One Red Shoe
 The Manhattan Project
 The Mighty Ducks
 The Parent Trap
 The Secret Garden
 The Switch
 Three Coins in the Fountain
 White Chicks
 Young Mr. Lincoln

January 3

VHS

January 4

Lost: Seasons 1-6

January 5

Fantasia
Fantasia 2000
The Host

January 15

Sirens: Seasons 1-2

January 30

Futurama

